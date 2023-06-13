Xizang [Tibet], June 13 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolted the Xizang region of Tibet on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said in a tweet.

The NCS said that the earthquake occurred at 3:23 am Indian Standard Time (IST) and at a depth of 106 kilometres. Taking to its Twitter handle, NCS stated, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 13-06-2023, 03:23:05 IST, Lat: 32.92 & Long: 86.93, Depth: 106 Km, Location: Xizang."

No casualties have been reported yet. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

