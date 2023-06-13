Naypyidaw, June 13: An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 jolted Myanmar on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. The NCS said that the earthquake occurred in Myanmar on Tuesday at 2:53 am (IST) and at a depth of 10 kilometres. NCS tweeted, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 13-06-2023, 02:53:06 IST, Lat: 26.31 & Long: 95.20, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar." What is an Earthquake? Why Is It Called As Seismic Activity? Know What Causes the Earth’s Ground to Shake.

No casualty has been reported yet. Further details are awaited. Earlier on May 31, an earthquake of magnitude 5.7 on the Richter scale hit Myanmar, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake hit at a depth of 15 km in Myanmar. Earthquake in South Africa Videos: Quake of Magnitude 5.0 on Richter Scale Jolts Johannesburg.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.7, Occurred on 31-05-2023, 16:50:20 IST, Lat: 25.20 & Long: 96.08, Depth: 15 Km, Location: Myanmar," NCS tweeted.

