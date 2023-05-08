In recent times, earthquakes have become quite common. What was once a rare occurrence, the natural disaster is seen causing devastation across nations. The recent series of earthquakes in Turkey as well as the tremors being felt in Delhi from time to time have alerted everyone. It does induce a sense of fear among the common public. But what is the reason behind this increased seismic activity? What happens during an earthquake? Read on to find out. Earthquake in Japan: Quake of Magnitude 6.3 on Richter Scale Hits Ishikawa Prefecture.

What is an earthquake?

An earthquake is a natural phenomenon which causes the earth’s surface to shake and vibrate due to a release of energy in its crust. The lithosphere makes up the outermost layer of the Earth and movements within this layer cause seismic waves that travel through the Earth's crust. It results in the ground moving and shaking with vibrations.

What are the causes of an Earthquake?

Although earthquakes are majorly classified as natural calamities, sometimes the causes can also be induced by human activity. The major causes of an earthquake include:

Release of energy in Earth’s crust:

The most common and primary cause of earthquakes is when the movement of tectonic plates, which are part of our planet’s crust. When two tectonic plates collide or slide past each other, the built-up energy can cause an earthquake. The seismic energy produced during this movement goes through the ground and over its surface, causing the earth to move.

Volcanic activity:

A lot of volcanoes are also located along the tectonic plates of the Earth. The magma and lava moving beneath the ground cause the crust to shift and move, resulting in an earthquake.

Human activity:

Some earthquakes can be triggered by continuous human activity. Geologists have identified activities like mining, dam building, nuclear explosions, research testing, fracking and drilling can create fault stress in the earth’s crust and result in earthquake activity.

The magnitude of an earthquake is measured on a Richter scale. It ranges from 1 to 10, with each increase in magnitude representing a ten-fold increase in the energy released by the earthquake. Earthquakes are known to have a wide range of impacts, depending on their magnitude and location. In many parts of the world, earthquakes have caused significant infrastructure damage and loss of life.

Earthquakes can also trigger other natural disasters, such as tsunamis, landslides, and volcanic eruptions. While all of these can be devastating, proper preparation and early warning systems can help reduce their impact and be prepared for adverse situations.

