A day after a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, another 4.7-magnitude earthquake hit Myanmar on Saturday afternoon, March 29. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the quake hit Myanmar at 2:50 p.m. More details are awaited. Meanwhile, rescuers in Mandalay, the country's second-largest city and the epicentre of the quake, are working tirelessly with their bare hands, desperately searching for survivors amid the rubble. Myanmar state media has reported over 1,000 deaths, while a US agency has warned that the toll could surpass 10,000. Myanmar Earthquake: 1,002 Killed, Over 2,300 Injured and 30 Remain Missing; Rescue Operations Continue.

Earthquake in Myanmar

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 on the Richter Scale hit Myanmar at 2.50 pm IST today: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/Vn8lDzhmSn — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)