Islamabad [Pakistan], March 28 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 struck Pakistan on Saturday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 140km.

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In a post on X, NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.6, On: 28/03/2026 06:50:05 IST, Lat: 32.680 N, Long: 71.263 E, Depth: 140 Km, Location: Pakistan."

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/2037704113711092064?s=20

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Earlier on Friday, another earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck the region at a depth of 130km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.5, On: 27/03/2026 13:05:51 IST, Lat: 28.285 N, Long: 67.523 E, Depth: 130 Km, Location: Pakistan."

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/2037436024394334623?s=20

Earlier on March 26, the NCS reported another earthquake of magnitude 4.6 at a depth of 92km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.6, On: 26/03/2026 05:56:57 IST, Lat: 30.387 N, Long: 69.612 E, Depth: 92 Km, Location: Pakistan."

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/2036967068327960949?s=20

Afghanistan, Pakistan, and northern India lie in one of the most seismically active zones in the world, where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates meet. The region frequently experiences moderate to strong earthquakes, often felt across borders due to the proximity of fault lines.

Pakistan is among the seismically active countries in the world, crossed by several major faults.

This collision zone makes the country highly vulnerable to violent earthquakes. Provinces such as Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan lie on the southern edge of the Eurasian plate, while Sindh and Punjab are located on the northwestern edge of the Indian plate, contributing to frequent earthquake activity.

Balochistan is located near the active boundary between the Arabian and Eurasian tectonic plates.

Other vulnerable regions, such as Punjab, which lies on the northwestern edge of the Indian plate, are susceptible to seismic activity. Sindh, though less prone, is still at risk due to its location. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)