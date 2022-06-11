Kathmandu [Nepal], June 11 (ANI): An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 jolted Nepal on Saturday.

The epicentre of the earthquake was at Changunarayan Temple area, Bhaktapur. It occurred at around 2.36 am, according to National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center.

Also Read | Cooper Noriega, TikTok Star Found Dead in LA Parking Lot Hours After Cryptic Social Media Post About Dying Young.

No casualties and damage to properties have been reported yet.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: India to Provide $55 Million LOC to Sri Lanka for Procurement of Urea.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)