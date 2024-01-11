Kabul [Afghanistan], January 11 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter Scale jolted Afghanistan on Thursday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 2:50 pm (IST).

It further noted that its depth was registered at 220 kilometres.

The NCS shared a post on X, stating, "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 11-01-2024, 14:50:24 IST, Lat: 36.48 & Long: 70.45, Depth: 220 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

Afghanistan being the epicentre of the earthquake, the quake also jolted Pakistan. Moreover, tremors were felt in parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region as well.

However, according to the United States Geological Survey, the magnitude was registered as 6.4 on the Richter Scale, which struck at a depth of 206.6 km.

"Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.4-44 km SSW of Jurm, Afghanistan," the USGS stated.

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck parts of Pakistan at the same time, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Dawn reported.

Moreover, the residents in several provinces of Afghanistan, including Kabul, emphasised that an earthquake shook their areas, as reported by TOLO News.

According to the USGS, the epicentre was 44 km SSW of Jurm district in the northern province of Badakshan in Afghanistan.

Earlier in October last year, a deadly earthquake jolted Afghanistan and its aftershocks in Herat province killed over 2,500 and injured more than 2,000.

Additionally, it also damaged thousands of homes, partially or completely, according to TOLO News. (ANI)

