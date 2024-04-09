Jakarta [Indonesia], April 9 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 jolted the Northern Molucca Sea on Tuesday, as per National Center for Seismology data.

The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at 15:17:58 IST, was at a depth of 10 km in the Northern Molucca Sea, according to the NCS data.

Also Read | March 2024 Warmest Ever, 12-month Average Temperature Reaches New Record.

The NCS posted on X, stating, "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.5, Occurred on 09-04-2024, 15:17:58 IST, Lat: 2.77 & Long: 126.99, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Northern Molucca Sea."

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1777639563407561189

Also Read | Eid al-Fitr 2024: Inflation Dulls Eid Festivities Across Pakistan; Families Unable To Afford New Clothes and Gifts.

Earlier in November last year, an earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on the Richter Scale struck the Molucca Sea, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said in a statement.

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 08:18 am at a depth of 110 Km.

No reports of casualties or material damage have been reported.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)