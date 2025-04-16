Melbourne, Apr 16 (AP) A 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck far off southwest Australia on Wednesday, but no tsunami warning was issued.

The epicentre was in the Indian Ocean 2,069 kilometers southwest of Albany on the southwest tip of Western Australia state at a depth of 10 kilometers, the US Geological Survey said.

The Joint Australian Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami alert for Australia or Antarctica. (AP)

