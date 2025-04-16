Kabul, April 16: An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 has struck Afghanistan, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning at 04:43 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). The NCS shared the details in a post on X, saying that the earthquake occurred at Latitude 35.83 N, Longitude 70.60 E.

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 75 kilometres.

"EQ of M: 5.9, On: 16/04/2025 04:43:58 IST, Lat: 35.83 N, Long: 70.60 E, Depth: 75 Km, Location: Hindu Kush, Afghanistan", NCS wrote on X. As per the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), Afghanistan remains highly vulnerable to natural disasters, including seasonal flooding, landslides and earthquakes. Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.7 Hits Country Day After Powerful Temblor Rocked Myanmar.

Earthquake in Afghanistan:

These frequent earthquakes in Afghanistan cause damage to vulnerable communities, which are already grappling with decades of conflict and under-development and have left them with little resilience to cope with multiple simultaneous shocks, UNOCHA noted. Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.2 Hits Asian Country, No Casualties Reported.

Afghanistan has a history of powerful earthquakes, and the Hindu Kush Mountain range is a geologically active area where quakes occur every year, according to the Red Cross. Afghanistan sits on numerous fault lines between the Indian and the Eurasian tectonic plates, with a fault line also running directly through Herat.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)