Thessaloniki (Greece), Jun 13 (AP) Centuries-old monasteries have been damaged by an ongoing series of earthquakes in a secluded monastic community in northern Greece, authorities said Friday.

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck the Mount Athos peninsula on June 7, followed by a series of both undersea and land-based tremors that continued through Friday.

Also Read | Intel Layoffs: Tech Giant To Begin Job Cuts in Mid-July Amid Ongoing Restructuring Efforts, Executives Inform Employees About Decision via Memo, Says Report.

The quakes caused “severe cracks” in the dome of the Monastery of Xenophon, which was built in the late 10th century, and damaged religious frescoes at that site and several others, the Culture Ministry said.

Mount Athos is one of the most important religious sites for Orthodox Christians, and is often referred to as the Holy Mountain. It is a semi-autonomous monastic republic and is home to 20 Orthodox monasteries.

Also Read | What Is Article 51 of the UN Charter? All You Need To Know As Iran Invokes ‘Right to Self-Defence’ After Israel Attacks Nuclear and Missile Sites in Tehran.

The self-governing community still observes strict traditions under Greek sovereignty, including a ban on all women entering the territory.

“We are fully aware of the immense archaeological, historical, and spiritual significance of Mount Athos, and we are ensuring that all damage is addressed according to scientific and ethical standards,” Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said.

The restoration work — including structural reinforcement and the repair of artwork — will be expanded and accelerated, Mendoni added.

A more detailed assessment of the damage is expected next week, the Culture Ministry said. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)