Santa Clara, June 13: Intel has reportedly told its factory workers that the layoffs would begin in mid-July this year. The tech giant said that the initial job cuts would conclude by the end of the month. After Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger was forced to retire from its position in December 2024, the board appointed its new chief executive officer, Lip-Bu Tan, on March 18, 2025. The new CEO met with Intel employees and talked to the company's leadership team.

Intel's new CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, began pushing the restructuring plan forward and confirmed laying off 22,000 employees; however, they did not confirm when. According to a report by OregonLive, Intel executives wrote a memo to the factory workers informing them, "We have been taking action to build a leaner and more agile engineering- and technician-driven Intel Foundry that is poised to build customer trust". Hiring in India Strong for Formal Jobs Amid Global Slowdown, Driven by Growing Demand Across Diverse Sectors: Indeed.

The memo also said that Intel's decision to layoffs was "extremely difficult" but necessary to help the company achieve a more competitive market position. It said that the chip giant had a sold future footing with this implemented. Intel executives, who shared the memo with the employees, did not mention how many workers would be affected by the latest job cuts. The report said there was no mention of which areas would be affected.

Intel further said that the action would help remove the complexity and empower the engineers to better serve the customers' needs. The tech giant also clarified that it was making the decision based on 'careful considerations' for the future positioning of the business. It said, "... we will treat people with care and respect as we complete this important work". Google Layoffs: Sundar Pichai-Led Tech Giant Introduces ‘Voluntary Exit Program’ Across All Departments, Offers Severance for Employees Who Leave.

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan announced it would lay off a significant percentage of the workforce in April 2025 amid declining quarterly earnings. Being in the AI and tech race, the company has been facing intense competition, even in the markets like PCs and laptops. The artificial intelligence segment has become more popular, and Intel has yet to offer advanced products.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2025 04:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).