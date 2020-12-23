Quito [Ecuador], December 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Ecuador, where a new state of emergency took effect on Monday to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), reported 35 new daily cases of infection on Tuesday, for a total caseload of 206,364.

With no new fatalities to report, the death toll remained at 9,400 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 4,549 deaths suspected of being caused by the virus.

Under the new state of emergency, the fourth declared since March, there is a nationwide six-hour curfew from 10 pm to 4 am for 15 days.

In an interview with local television, Health Minister Juan Carlos Zevallos said the latest state of emergency seeks mainly to prevent crowds and gatherings, the main problem facing the country in its fight against the coronavirus.

"The most worrying problem is that of indoor crowds" during the Christmas and New Year holidays, he said. (ANI/Xinhua)

