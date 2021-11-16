Beijing [China], November 16 (ANI): Eight people were killed and eight were injured after a bus collided with a truck on a highway in eastern Chins, local media reported citing authorities on Tuesday.

According to Xinhua News Agency, the accident took place in Anhui Province on late Monday at 10:11 pm.

The injured people were being treated in a local hospital and the cause of the accident is being investigated, according to the news agency. (ANI)

