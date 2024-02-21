Dubai [UAE], February 21 (ANI/WAM): Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE, held its forty-eighth General Assembly Meeting, on Wednesday.

Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Chairman of Emirates Islamic, and Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates NBD, presented a comprehensive review of the financial year ended 31 December 2023.

Commenting on the bank's performance, Hesham Al Qassim said, "Emirates Islamic has achieved a significant milestone in 2023, delivering its highest ever net profit of AED2.12 billion, marking a substantial 71 percent increase compared to 2022. Our outstanding performance underscores our resilience amidst global economic uncertainties and reaffirms our strong position in the regional Islamic banking landscape." (ANI/WAM)

