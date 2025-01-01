Dubai [UAE] January 1 (ANI/WAM): Emirates is bringing forward the deployment of its Airbus A350 to Kuwait and Bahrain. Services will start 8 January, making them the second and third destinations to be served by the airline's newest aircraft, according to a press statement released by the air carrier today.

Emirates will operate its Airbus A350 on the following services to Kuwait and Bahrain:

Kuwait: The Emirates A350 will operate on EK853 and EK854. EK 853 departs Dubai at 0125hrs, arriving in Kuwait at 0215hrs. The return flight, EK 854 leaves Kuwait at 0340hrs, arriving in Dubai at 0625hrs.

Bahrain: The Emirates A350 will operate on two of the three daily flights to the Kingdom - EK837/838, and EK839/840. EK 837 departs Dubai at 0820hrs, arriving in Bahrain at 0840hrs. The return flight, EK 838, departs Bahrain at 1000hrs, arriving back to Dubai at 1215hrs. The second flight operated by the Airbus A350, EK 839, takes off at 1600hrs, arriving in Bahrain at 1620hrs. EK 840 leaves Bahrain at 1745hrs, arriving back to Dubai at 2000hrs.

The three-class aircraft features 312 seats, with 32 next-generation Business Class lie-flat seats in a 1-2-1 layout, 21 Premium Economy seats in a 2-3-2 configuration, and 259 generously pitched Economy Class seats in a 3-3-3 arrangement, offering more space and comfort in every cabin.

The Emirates A350 operating to both cities boasts a suite of next-generation features in every cabin class, including high ceilings and wider aisles, new technology touches, faster Wi-Fi, and the latest version of the ice inflight entertainment system featuring a cinematic experience for customers to enjoy the airline's vast media and channel selection of on-demand entertainment.

Emirates has been serving Kuwait since 1989, and today operates 29 weekly flights. Emirates' A350 to Kuwait is the second aircraft type to feature the highly acclaimed Premium Economy cabin and newly configured Business Class seats, following the deployment of the retrofitted Boeing 777 in October 2024.

Emirates operates 22 weekly flights to Bahrain, which will now be served with a mix of Boeing 777 and Airbus A350 aircraft. (ANI/WAM)

