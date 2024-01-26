New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Visiting President Emmanuel Macron met the French community at the French Embassy in India here on Friday evening.

Macron also addressed the French community at the Resident of France here in the national capital, according to the Embassy of France in India.

The French President is in India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was the Chief Guest at India's 75th Republic Day celebrations today.

The momentous visit by President Macron culminates the 25th-anniversary celebrations of the Strategic Partnership between India and France.

His visit marks a unique reciprocal exchange following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France on its National Day in July 2023.

The two leaders have engaged in a series of high-profile meetings throughout 2023, underscoring the strength and depth of the bilateral relationship.

Their interactions have spanned various global platforms, including the COP 28 Summit in Dubai, the G20 Leaders' Summit, and the G7 Summit in Hiroshima. Notably, President Macron was also the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Celebrations in France in July 2023.

This visit by President Macron marks the sixth time a French leader has been invited as the Chief Guest at India's Republic Day. This tradition began with President Jacques Chirac in 1976, followed by Valery Giscard d'Estaing in 1980, Nicolas Sarkozy in 2008, and Francois Hollande in 2016.

PM Modi's last visit to France for Bastille Day in July 2023 was a spectacle of symbolism and substance. The visit showcased the strong bonds between the two nations, with a tri-service Indian armed forces contingent marching at Champs-Elysees and a spectacular flypast by Rafale jets.

During the visit, PM Modi was honoured with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, a prestigious recognition in France. A State Banquet at the Louvre Museum and a private dinner at Elysee highlighted the grandeur of the occasion. The Prime Minister also addressed the Indian community at La Seine Musicale.

Upon his arrival at the Jaipur International Airport earlier on Thursday, the French President was received by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

In Jaipur, the French President and PM Modi discussed bilateral ties and exchanged perspectives on a wide-range of bilateral and global issues. (ANI)

