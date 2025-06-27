Tallahassee, Jun 27 (AP) Environmental groups filed a federal lawsuit Friday to block a migrant detention centre being built on an airstrip in the heart of the Florida Everglades.

The lawsuit seeks to halt the project until it undergoes a stringent environmental review as required by federal law. There is also supposed to be a chance for public comment, according to the lawsuit filed in Miami federal court.

Also Read | US Embassy in India Warns Visa Applicants: Omitting Facebook, Instagram and Other Social Media Details on DS-160 Form May Lead to Rejection; F, M and J Visa Applicants Asked to Make Accounts Public.

The centre dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz” by Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to begin processing people who entered the US illegally as soon as next week, the governor said Friday on “Fox and Friends.”

The state is plowing ahead with building a compound of heavy-duty tents, trailers and other temporary buildings at the Miami Dade County-owned airfield in the Big Cypress National Preserve, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) west of downtown Miami.

Also Read | Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez Wedding: Amazon Founder All Set to Marry Former Journalist in Lavish Venice Ceremony Today.

The lawsuit names several federal and state agencies as defendants. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)