Peshawar [Pakistan], April 14 (ANI): The prices of seven essential medicines, including insulin, have risen sharply, raising fresh concerns among patients and healthcare professionals in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, according to a report by The Express Tribune (TET).

The most significant increase has been seen in insulin, a vital drug used to manage diabetes. The cost of an insulin injection device has more than doubled, increasing from Pakistani Rs 2,200 to Rs 4,720. This steep hike is likely to heavily affect thousands of diabetic patients who depend on regular insulin doses to control blood sugar levels and avoid serious health complications.

Also Read | K-Drama Couple Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon Expecting Second Child, Actress' Agency Confirms.

Prices of other commonly used medicines have also gone up. A pack of medicine used for indigestion and acidity has increased from Pakistani Rs 530 to Rs 620. Similarly, a pack of vitamins and nutritional supplements, often prescribed to patients recovering from illness or dealing with deficiencies, now costs Pakistani Rs 510 compared to its earlier price of Rs 480, as cited in the TET report.

The price of medicine used to treat Vitamin B deficiency has gone up from Pakistani Rs 500 to Rs 600. Patients with thyroid disorders will now have to pay Pakistani Rs 290 for a drug that previously cost Pakistani Rs 85, marking an increase of over 240 per cent. In the same way, the price of medicine used for treating typhoid has risen from Pakistani Rs 805 to Rs 930.

Also Read | Singapore Viral Video: Hougang NPC Love Scam Clip Becomes Global Hit; Inspires International Police Remakes.

The revised prices were approved by the concerned regulatory authorities and have already come into effect at local pharmacies in Peshawar. Several other life-saving medicines have also seen price hikes, although exact details of those increases were not immediately available. Patients and pharmacists in Peshawar have expressed serious concern over the latest rise.

"Many diabetic patients, especially the elderly and those from low-income families, are already finding it difficult to afford insulin," a local pharmacist said on condition of anonymity. "This doubling in price may force many to skip doses or turn to cheaper, and sometimes substandard, alternatives, which can be extremely risky," the TET report highlighted.

Doctors have cautioned that such frequent and steep increases in medicine prices could result in reduced adherence to treatment, leading to a rise in complications and hospital admissions. The spike in drug prices comes at a time when the cost of living is already high due to inflation and ongoing economic challenges. Families with chronic patients are particularly at risk, as monthly spending on medicines may now take up a large share of their income, TET reported.

Health experts have urged the government to reconsider the recent price hikes and explore options such as subsidies or financial relief for patients who depend on these essential medicines. They have also called for stricter oversight to ensure that no substandard drugs enter the market amid the growing demand for cheaper alternatives, as noted in the TET report. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)