Brussels, Feb 27 (AP) European Union foreign ministers are holding emergency talks later on Sunday to discuss ways to help Ukraine's armed forces fight back against the Russian invasion.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will chair the videoconference, starting at 1700 GMT. Borrell says he will urge the ministers to endorse “a package of emergency assistance for the Ukrainian armed forces, to support them in their heroic fight.”

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Conflict: President Vladimir Putin Praises His Special Forces for 'Heroically Carrying Out Their Military Duties'.

The 27-nation bloc has set up a European Peace Facility, a fund with a ceiling of around 5.7 billion euros (USD 6.4 billion), to bolster its military training and support missions around the world. Some of the money can be used to train and equip partner countries, including with lethal weapons.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin Places Russian Nuclear Deterrent Forces on Highest Alert.

The meeting comes a day after Germany announced a major shift in policy to send weapons and other supplies directly to Ukraine. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)