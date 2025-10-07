Brussels [Belgium], October 7 (ANI): European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen faces fresh political turbulence as two separate motions of no confidence have been tabled against her by the Patriots for Europe (PfE) and The Left, just three months after surviving her first-ever censure attempt, Euro News reported.

According to Euro News, the European Parliament will hold a joint debate on the motions on Monday at 5 pm CEST, with the votes scheduled separately for Thursday at noon.

While both efforts, filed by the far right and the far left, are expected to fail, they underscore growing discontent with von der Leyen's leadership and governance approach during her second term as Commission chief.

A key point of contention driving both challenges is opposition to the EU-US trade agreement, which critics say has placed Europe at a disadvantage. The deal, which includes non-binding commitments to spend EUR750 billion on American-made energy and invest EUR600 billion in the US market, has been widely criticised across the political spectrum.

In a recent poll, 52 per cent of respondents described the agreement as a "humiliation" for Europe.

Von der Leyen has acknowledged the deal is "imperfect" but maintains that it is "solid" enough to weather the trade turbulence triggered by US President Donald Trump, Euro News said.

The PfE and The Left also share objections to the EU-Mercosur free trade agreement finalised in December last year, which they say could harm European farmers. Both parties have accused von der Leyen of a lack of transparency, a charge that also featured prominently in the July motion of censure.

However, their wider agendas differ. The Patriots for Europe have denounced the Commission's migration policies and environmental agenda, while The Left has criticised its "failure" to tackle the climate and social crises and to respond decisively to Israel's war on Gaza.

Last month, von der Leyen proposed the partial suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement, a move long supported by progressive lawmakers. The decision now lies with EU member states, which have yet to reach a qualified majority on the issue, Euro News reported.

"The plan is to topple the Commission," said Thomas Shannon, spokesperson for The Left. "It is not the plan to actually create something where we're constantly bringing this up over and over and over again. I think it's just very clear that the time is up now."

Despite mounting political friction, von der Leyen is expected to survive both votes with the backing of the centrist European People's Party (EPP), the Socialists and Democrats (S&D), and the liberal Renew Europe group, the same coalition that secured her re-election in 2024.

These parties have recently been strained by internal disagreements, but they remain united in opposing the repeated use of no-confidence motions.

"Renew Europe will not play that bi-monthly game," said Vincent Stuer, spokesperson for the liberal group. "We are at risk of degrading an instrument that we might need in much more serious circumstances. This Parliament has other things to do."

The Greens, who have maintained a mixed relationship with von der Leyen, are also expected to support her, although some members may vote for The Left's motion.

Given the voting threshold -- two-thirds of ballots cast, representing a majority of 719 MEPs -- both motions are unlikely to succeed. In July, 360 lawmakers voted against von der Leyen's dismissal, while 175 backed it and 18 abstained, Euro News said.

Still, analysts note that the twin challenges reflect the deepening political polarisation von der Leyen faces in her second term, alongside economic stagnation, the war in Ukraine, competition from China, the return of Donald Trump, and the spread of disinformation.

During the July debate, von der Leyen had pushed back against her critics, calling them "Russian puppets," but also extended an olive branch to mend ties within the Parliament.

"I recognise that there are members who may not have signed this motion but who do have legitimate concerns about some of the issues it raises," she told MEPs. "That is fair enough. It is part of our democracy, and I will always be ready to debate any issue that this house wants, with facts and with arguments."

A spokesperson for von der Leyen confirmed that she will attend Monday's plenary debate, accompanied by the full College of Commissioners, to "have the occasion to listen to the issues and reply," Euro News reported. (ANI)

