London [UK], April 8 (ANI): UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday welcomed the ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran, while stressing the need to work towards a more long-lasting peace.

In a post on X, he said, "I welcome the ceasefire agreement reached overnight, which will bring a moment of relief to the region and the world. Together with our partners, we must do all we can to support and sustain this ceasefire, turn it into a lasting agreement and re-open the Strait of Hormuz."

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https://x.com/Keir_Starmer/status/2041760697386700861?s=20

Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas also said that the ceasefire was much-needed.

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In a post on X, she said, "The U.S.-Iran agreement on a ceasefire is a step back from the brink after weeks of escalation. It creates a much-needed chance to tone down threats, stop missiles, restart shipping, and create space for diplomacy towards a lasting agreement. The Strait of Hormuz must be open for passage again."

https://x.com/kajakallas/status/2041770713904722081?s=20

Kallas said that the EU stands ready to support such efforts.

"I spoke to Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and thanked him for securing this initial deal. The door to mediation must remain open, as the underlying causes of the war remain unresolved. The EU stands ready to support those efforts and is in touch with partners in the region. I will discuss this in Saudi Arabia today," he said.

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump announced a temporary halt to the "bombing and attack" campaign on Iran, proposing a two-week, double-sided ceasefire window. Trump also indicated that a 10-point proposal put forward by Iran was "workable," signalling a possible diplomatic opening between the two long-time adversaries.

The development follows heightened tensions in the region, with fears of escalation threatening global energy markets and economic stability. The Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime passage for global oil shipments, has remained at the centre of geopolitical concerns, given its strategic importance and vulnerability during conflict.

Iran has outlined a comprehensive 10-point framework that it says could form the basis for a long-term resolution. Among its key demands is a firm US commitment to "Non-aggression" and the "Continuation of Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz," underscoring Tehran's insistence on sovereignty over the critical waterway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)