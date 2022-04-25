Brussels, Apr 24 (AP) Several European leaders and politicians have swiftly congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron for his reelection, as his far-right rival Marine Le Pen conceded defeat in Sunday's presidential election.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted in French, “together we will make France and Europe advance.”

Also Read | UK PM Boris Johnson Talks to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Says 'Will Provide Ukraine With More Military Equipment'.

The Dutch prime minister also tweeted in French his hope to “continue our extensive and constructive cooperation in EU and NATO.”

In Germany, politicians around the political spectrum offered support, including from the pro-business Free Democrats, the environmentalist Greens and conservative Christian Social Union.

Also Read | Sri Lanka To Appoint Advisors on Debt Restructuring in Next 20 Days, Says Finance Minister Ali Sabry.

Many in Europe had worried Le Pen would undermine European unity and its post-war order. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)