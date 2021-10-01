New Delhi, October 1: Terming Expo 2020 Dubai a historic event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Expo will go a long way in further building India's "deep and historical relationship" with UAE and Dubai. In a message to the India Pavilion at the Expo, he said it is also testimony to the resilience of mankind against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is a historic Expo. It is first once to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region. India is participating with one of the largest pavilions in this Expo. I am sure the Expo will go a long in further building our deep and historical relationship with UAE and Dubai," he said. The Prime Minister said that the main theme of Expo 2020 is 'Connecting Minds, Creating the Future.'

"The spirit of this theme is also seen in India's efforts as we move ahead to create a New India. I would also like to congratulate the Government of UAE for organising Expo 2020 in a splendid way. This Expo is also testimony to the resilience of mankind against the once in a century pandemic," he said. The Prime Minister said that the theme of India's pavilion is 'Openness, Opportunity and Growth'. Dubai Expo 2020 An Opportunity to Showcase India's Potential, Says Piyush Goyal.

"Today's India is one of the most open countries in the world. Open to learning, open to perspectives open to innovation open to investment. That is why I invite you to come and invest in our nation. Today, India is a land of opportunities. Be it in the field of arts or commerce, industry or academia There is opportunity to discover, opportunity to partner, opportunity to progress," he said.

"Come to India and explore these opportunities. India also offers you maximum growth. Growth in scale, growth in ambition, growth in results. Come to India and be a part of our growth story," he added.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal inaugurated the Indian Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 on Friday. Coinciding with India's celebrations of Amrit Mahotsav, 75 years of Independence, Dubai Expo 2020 is a significant platform for India to showcase its vibrant culture and tremendous growth opportunities for the next six months.

Among the 192 participating countries, India has the biggest pavilion in the expo. Fifteen states and nine central ministries from India are participating in this six-month-long expo, which will end on March 31, 2022.

The India Pavilion features an innovative kinetic facade made up of 600 individual colourful blocks. It is developed as a mosaic of rotating panels that will depict different themes as they rotate on their axis.

It represents the theme of 'India on the move' and is a unique amalgam of the rich heritage and technological advances of the nation. A large number of Indian conglomerates and global companies are also participating. India's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai primarily focuses on presenting unlimited opportunities for the global community to participate in the country's growth story, and benefit from it.

In keeping with the themes of the Expo, visitors will get a glimpse of Indian innovations and successes in the fields of Space Technology, Robotics, Electric Mobility, Edu-tech, e-Commerce, Energy, Cybersecurity, Healthcare, Cryptocurrency and Blockchain. Dubai Expo 2020: Union Minister Piyush Goyal Inaugurates India Pavilion in UAE (Watch Video).

Eleven key themes are being represented at the India Pavilion - Climate and Biodiversity, Space, Urban and Rural Development, Tolerance and Inclusivity, Golden Jubilee, Knowledge and Learning, Travel and Connectivity, Global Goals, Health and Wellness, Food Agriculture and Livelihoods and Water.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)