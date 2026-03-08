New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will make a statement in the Lok Sabha of the Parliament on Monday regarding the evolving situation in West Asia.

According to the list of business of the Lok Sabha issued on Sunday, Jaishankar will address the Lok Sabha to brief members on the current developments in the region.

"DR. S. JAISHANKAR to make a Statement regarding "The Situation in West," the statement read.

The statement comes amid growing international attention on the situation in West Asia, with several countries closely monitoring the developments and their potential geopolitical implications.

The development comes amid escalated tensions in West Asia, following the killing of 86-year-old Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint military strikes by the US and Israel on Iran on February 28. The strikes also killed several senior leaders of the Islamic Republic.

In retaliation, Tehran launched counter-strikes targeting American military bases in multiple Arab countries and Israeli assets across the region. Israel, along with the US, continued its strikes on Tehran, with Tel Aviv widening the conflict to Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah and Iranian-backed militant groups.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs said that the country was "deeply concerned at the recent developments in Iran and the Gulf region".

The MEA, in a statement, said, "We urge all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and prioritise the safety of civilians. Dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate tensions and address underlying issues. Sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states must be respected."

"Our Missions in the region are in touch with Indian nationals and have issued appropriate advisories asking them to remain vigilant, stay in contact with the Missions, and follow local security guidance," the statement added.

The second phase of the Budget session starts on Monday, March 9, and it is scheduled to go up to April 2, during which essential legislative and other business is expected to be addressed primarily.

The first part of the Budget session concluded on February 13, marked by political debates over the India-US interim trade deal and the memoir of former Army Chief MM Naravane, whose publishing status remained a matter of controversy even outside the Parliament.

The Parliament budget session, which began on January 28 with the President's address to a joint sitting of the two Houses, comprises 30 sittings over 65 days and is scheduled to conclude on April 2. (ANI)

