New York [US], April 14 (ANI): New York Helicopter Tours will immediately shut down operations following last week's fatal crash into the Hudson River that killed six people, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Sunday, the Washington Post reported.

The FAA confirmed via a post on X that the company is "shutting down their operations" and that it will continue to support the ongoing investigation led by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). The agency also stated that it is conducting a review of the tour operator's "license and safety record."

Also Read | Hungary's Parliament Passes Constitutional Amendment To Ban LGBTQ+ Public Events.

The announcement came shortly after US Senator Charles E Schumer called on the FAA to revoke the company's operating certificate. During a press conference, Schumer said, "There is one thing for sure about New York City's helicopter tour companies: They have a deadly track record. Eleven people killed in the last few years, and it is usually the companies, not the pilots, that are openly manipulating FAA rules, cutting corners and could well be putting profits over people."

The cause of the April 10 crash remains under investigation. According to the Washington Post, a Bell 206L-4 LongRanger IV helicopter crashed into the Hudson River near Hoboken, New Jersey, shortly after departing Manhattan for a tour flight.

Also Read | Katy Perry, All-Female Crew Create History Touring Edge of Space on Blue Origin NS-31 Rocket, Jeff Bezos's Company Says 'Capsule Touchdown. Welcome Back, NS-31 Crew'.

All six individuals on board were killed, including the pilot and five members of a visiting family from Spain. The victims included Siemens executives Agustin Escobar and Merce Camprubi Montal and their three children.

Authorities launched a formal investigation immediately after the crash, focusing on both the operator and the aircraft manufacturer. On its website, New York Helicopter Tours stated it was "profoundly saddened" by the incident and is "fully cooperating with the FAA and NTSB investigations."

The Associated Press reported that the company had previously been involved in at least two safety-related incidents, had declared bankruptcy, and was sued over alleged outstanding debts. The Washington Post reported that it did not immediately respond to new media inquiries but redirected all questions to the FAA and NTSB.

Following Sunday's developments, Schumer urged the FAA to increase oversight of other tour operators, stating the agency should "increase ramp inspections on every other helicopter tour company."

The FAA added that it is currently "analysing airplane/helicopter hotspots nationwide" and will host a helicopter safety panel on April 22 to review ongoing risks and explore further safety measures. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)