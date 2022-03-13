New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): With the agenda to fan the false notions about India and its administration, Pakistan has started using fake information to incite the people of Jammu and Kashmir and malign New Delhi's image in the international community.

For years, Pakistan has been trying to internationalise the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. After years of unsuccessful efforts to garner international support on the Kashmir issue, Islamabad has started a proxy war against India.

A New Delhi based fact-checking organisation has revealed how Karachi born Mushaal Hussein Mullick, the wife of Kashmir separatist leader Yasin Malik, regularly targets India and its administration on every level.

According to the Digital Forensics, Research and Analytics Centre (D-FRAC), several Pakistani accounts of famous personalities are running on the mechanism of defaming India.

"All these accounts talk about the atrocities that they think are faced by the Indian minorities (Muslims) in J&K trying to provoke the Muslim population of India as well as Pakistan," the fact-checker said.

With more than 80,000 followers on Twitter, the majority of which are from Pakistan, Mushaal Mullick is focused on making the "world believe that in India, especially Kashmir, where the Muslim population exceeds Hindus faces genocide and a lot more atrocities."

"These are certain tweets and videos in which she has time and again blamed India for the atrocities faced by Kashmiri Muslims. Hence, making India a villain against all the foreign forces," the D-FRAC report said.

Time and again, Mushaal Mullick tags the UN bodies to give them the reminder, "how India treats its Muslim population and how the people of Kashmir will be happy joining hands with Pakistan mainly."

Mushaal Mullick, who has described herself as the "proud wife" of Yasin Malik also calls Kashmiri separatists "heroes."

But mostly, Mushaal brings up the issue of her husband Yasin Mallik. She is often seen raising a petition for bail on her Twitter account for the separatist leader and other militants who are accused of terror funding and conspiracy.

She even uses images of Kashmiri Women to show how depressed Kashmiris are from Indian Armed Forces, according to the fact-checker.

"The images being used by the account are not related to the "torture of Indian Army on Women" as is specified in the tweets. Instead, these pictures are taken from different instances and collaborated in collage form to show the mayhem of the Indian Army on Kashmiris," the D-FRAC report said.

Meanwhile, India continues to maintain that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan. India's consistent position is that issues, if any, between India and Pakistan should be resolved bilaterally and peacefully, in an atmosphere free of terror and violence.

In its annual report, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the onus is on Pakistan to create such a conducive environment. "Pakistan continues to sponsor cross border terrorism against India; restrict normal trade, connectivity and people-to-people exchanges; and engage in hostile and fabricated propaganda to vilify India," the MEA said. (ANI)

