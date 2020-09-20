Quetta [Pakistan], September 20 (ANI): The Free Balochistan Movement (FBM) spokesperson Gamshaad Baloch said in a statement that Pakistan is still vigorously promoting religious extremism in occupied Balochistan, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that on September 13, the religious foot soldiers of the Pakistan army, Sabah-e-Sahaba, armed with machine guns, attacked the peaceful protesting camp of Voice for Missing Persons of Sindhi & Baloch missing persons in Karachi in which several men and women were injured. The videos and photos of this attack, now viral on social media, show that fanatics members of Sipah e Sahaba, the armed wing of Jamaat-e-Islami were brazenly attacking the secular Baloch and Sindhi human rights activists whose loved ones disappeared.

FBM spokesperson said that just eight days ago on September 12, Jamaat-e-Islami, the mother organisation of all religious extremism forces across the world, held a rally in Karachi in which sectarian slogans were raised against another religious sect of Islam! It showed that Pakistan didn't abandon its policy of promoting religious extremism in the region to advance its deep state agenda of Punjab's monopoly over resources of Baloch, Sindhis, and Pashtun nations.

FBM spokesperson urged the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) that it must not overlook the current wave of religious violence Pakistan has unleashed against the peaceful secular people of Balochistan Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

If the past is a guide, then the country study of Pakistan shows that it will never heed to guidelines and warnings. Therefore the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) must immediately put Pakistan on the blacklist because it adopted religious extremism as a state policy to promote its vested in interests in South Asia.

Furthermore, Free Balochistan Movement (FBM) spokesperson urged FATF to look into the facts that why Pakistan has failed to deliver as a responsible member state of the United Nations in terms of promotion of peace and prosperity in South Asia?

It has internally subjugated Baloch Sindhi and Pashtun people to abject poverty and externally it has wreaked havoc in Afghanistan and India and above all, it has proliferated nuclear technology to rogue states like Iran, North Korea, and Libya, besides promoting its stockpile of dirty tactical weapons. Today these rogue states have become the deadliest countries for world peace.

Pakistani militia forces, locally known as Frontier Corps (FC) has turned the Balochistan coast & Southern Afghanistan border near Baramcha into opium trade corridors, and from these drugs corridors it is smuggling opium to Africa, Europe, and America, Gamshaad Baloch said.

He further maintained that Pakistan Army & ISI are earning billions of dollars through drug smuggling. Unfortunately, the international community and the FATF are overlooking this source of black money because Pakistan has deceptively termed drugs smuggling money as remittances it receives from its overseas citizens from Europe America and the Gulf States.' (ANI)

