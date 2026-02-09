Canberra [Australia], February 9 (ANI): Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday extended congratulatory wishes to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on her historic win in the snap elections.

He hailed the momentum of ties between the two countries and expressed optimism on deepening them further.

In a post on X he said, "Congratulations @takaichi_sanae on your election win. Australia and Japan's friendship has never been closer. I look forward to strengthening it and deepening ties between our countries. "

Wishes poured in from across the world on Takaichi's win.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended warm congratulations to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi following her ruling coalition's projected historic victory in snap elections for Japan's lower house, the House of Representatives, emphasising that India-Japan ties remain vital for advancing global peace, stability, and shared prosperity through their robust Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi congratulated Takaichi on her projected landmark electoral win and reaffirmed the importance of the partnership that established eight all-nation lines of effort for the next decade.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) congratulated Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and her coalition on what he described as a "landslide victory" in Japan's general election, calling the outcome historic and praising her leadership.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "Congratulations to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and her Coalition on a LANDSLIDE Victory in today's very important Vote." He described Takaichi as "a highly respected and very popular Leader" and said her decision to call an election had "paid off big time."

Trump noted that Takaichi's party now commands a two-thirds supermajority in the legislature, terming it "a HISTORIC TWO THIRDS SUPERMAJORITY -- the first time since World War II." He added, "It was my Honor to Endorse you and your Coalition. I wish you Great Success in passing your Conservative, Peace Through Strength Agenda."

Commending Japanese voters, Trump said the "wonderful people of Japan" had voted with enthusiasm and would "always have my strong support."

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) won a two-thirds majority in the House of Representatives in Sunday's general election, handing Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi a decisive mandate to advance her conservative policy agenda, Kyodo News reported.

Crossing the two-thirds threshold of 310 seats in the 465-member lower house allows the LDP to pursue constitutional revision and pass legislation even if it is rejected by the upper House of Councillors, where the ruling coalition remains in a minority. The LDP is the first party in postwar Japan to achieve such a margin, according to Kyodo News.

The Japan Times reported that the outcome was reminiscent of a 2012 election, when the LDP -- after a 2009 poll in which it lost power -- regained its control of the Lower House by winning 294 seats.

According to the Japan Times, that victory served as the launchpad of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's almost eight-year rule over Japan.

The landslide result marks a sharp increase from the party's pre-election strength of 198 seats and was widely attributed to Takaichi's personal popularity. The LDP and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party (JIP), will together command a dominant presence in the chamber, reinforcing Takaichi's position after she took office in October. (ANI)

