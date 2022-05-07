Punjab [Pakistan], May 7 (ANI): Newly-elected Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz on Saturday said "free and fair elections" was the only solution to the political crisis in the country, as he expressed confidence that the PML-N was prepared to face PTI chairman Imran Khan in the political battleground.

Speaking to the media in Faisalabad, Hamza said "Imran Khan never fulfilled his promise of a 'naya Pakistan' and instead destroyed the old one. Pakistan was facing several challenges when it came to the economy and governance," reported Geo TV.

Shehbaz said that 'free and fair elections' were the only solution for the country reeling under political crisis under the Imran Khan government, adding, "Pakistan Muslim League(N) was ready to face Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) chairman Imran Khan in the political battleground."

He said that both the governments, federal and provincial, have started the journey to revive the old Pakistan where "the growth rate was 5.8 per cent, labourers were paid on time, and essential food items were available."

Geo TV further quoted Hamza saying that the new government will work for the benefit of the countrymen. "I believe that in the upcoming period, whenever economic reforms are completed, free and fair elections are the only solution to the crisis in the country," added Shehbaz.

He further said that PML-N was prepared to face Imran in the political battleground and despite all the challenges the present government will make the country as dreamed by the former Governor-General of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

"I am hopeful that despite all these challenges, God will pave a path and God-willing, we will make this country Quaid-e-Azam's Pakistan," he said.

Further, referring to the former prime minister Imran Khan, Hamza said, "But some people, want to start a "civil war" in the country. I have always said that Imran Khan is a man who is wearing a suicide vest to damage the Constitution of Pakistan and trample the law," he said, citing examples of the ruling of the National Assembly deputy speaker on the no-trust motion and the Punjab CM elections, Geo TV reported.

Hamza said that he will reveal to the country how the former prime minister raided the pockets of people and make him pay for it adding, "Unlike Imran, we don't believe in the politics of revenge, but we won't forgive Imran for making people wait in queues for sugar, wheat and medicines." (ANI)

