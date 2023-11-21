Helsinki [Finland], November 21 (ANI): Finland's Minister for Foreign Trade and Development, Ville Tavio, will travel to New Delhi with a Finnish business delegation on November 22 and 23, informed Finland's Ministry for Foreign Affairs.

During his visit, Tavio will meet with Indian ministers and business representatives and attend the India Nordic-Baltic Business Conclave.

Also Read | India Donates USD 2.5 Million to UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees.

The visit aims to increase awareness about Finland in India's growing markets, to intensify commercial and economic cooperation between Finland and India, and to raise the commercial profile of the Nordic and Baltic countries in India, according to a press release from Finland's Foreign Ministry.

The visit will strengthen commercial and economic cooperation between Finland and India by showcasing leading-edge Finnish expertise, especially in the areas of sustainability and digitalisation. The aim is also to promote cooperation between business representatives of the Nordic and Baltic countries in India.

Also Read | Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres to Attend Virtual Meeting on Israel-Hamas War.

The technological excellence of this group of countries and India's large market offer economic opportunities for all parties. India is the most populous country in the world, with economic growth of around seven per cent in the past few years. The country is predicted to become the third-largest economy in the world by the end of the decade, meaning that its political and economic weight will only increase in the future, it also said.

The India Nordic-Baltic Business Conclave, organised for the second time by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, brings together a number of stakeholders to build and strengthen partnerships in key sectors. The event will be opened by India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar.

Tavio will give Finland's opening speech at the event. He will also be the keynote speaker of the session on renewable energy and participate in a high-level panel discussion, the release added.

"India is a huge, rapidly growing market, and Finnish leading-edge expertise can respond to its development needs excellently. Partnerships in important themes, such as digitalisation and sustainability, offer significant growth potential for Finnish companies that will seize the opportunity," the minister said.

During his visit, Tavio will have bilateral meetings with India's Minister of Commerce and Industry, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Minister of New and Renewable Energy. Minister Tavio and the Finnish business delegation will have high-level meetings with Indian conglomerates and think tanks.

The business delegation led by Tavio consists of several Finnish companies, with some aiming to increase their current market share and drive growth while others seeking new markets and internationalisation in India.

The members of the business delegation operate in the energy, construction, circular economy, ICT and quantum sectors, the release stated further. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)