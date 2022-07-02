Tehran [Iran], July 2 (ANI/Xinhua): At least five people were killed and another 49 injured as three earthquakes measuring above magnitude 6 shook Iran's southern Hormuzgan province early on Saturday, the Fars news agency quoted an emergency official as saying.

The first 6.1-magnitude quake occurred at a depth of 10 km at 2:02 a.m. local time (2132 GMT Friday), followed by two strong quakes of up to 6.3 magnitude a few hours later. Many aftershocks with a magnitude of above four have also been registered.

The earthquakes have damaged some houses in rural areas, destroyed a number of bridges and overpasses, and caused landslides on roads.

Mojtaba Khaledi, a spokesman for the country's emergency services, said ambulances and helicopters have been sent to the quake-hit areas.

He noted that in some areas, power outages have occurred, which are being fixed.

The CEO of Hormuzgan Province's Red Crescent Society, Mokhtar Salahshour, said the rescue work has ended and that people have been given refuge in emergency shelters, adding tents and aid items have been distributed. (ANI/Xinhua)

