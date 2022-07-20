Kampala [Uganda], July 20 (ANI/Xinhua): Five people died in a road accident in the eastern Uganda district of Bulambuli, police said Wednesday.

The accident, according to police, occurred on Tuesday night after a truck collided with a motorcycle which was carrying five people.

Also Read | Rishi Sunak Races Ahead With 137 Votes, To Face Liz Truss in Final Leg of British PM Contest.

The five people on the motorcycle died instantly. The bodies of the deceased were taken to a nearby health facility for postmortem examination.

"The hunt for the driver of the vehicle is on and efforts to have him arrested are underway. The cause of the accident is not yet established," the police said.

Also Read | Pakistani Passport Ranks 4th Worst in the World, Says Henley Passport Index Report.

"The Traffic Directorate continues to remind all road users to be vigilant while using the roads and further call upon all road users to change their attitude while using the road and be considerate of other road users," the police added.

According to police statistics, some 20,000 road accidents occur nationwide each year, causing more than 2,000 deaths and thus making Uganda among the countries with the highest traffic fatality rates. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)