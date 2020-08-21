Panama City, Aug 21 (AP) The mayor of a Florida Panhandle city was suspended from office after being charged earlier this week in the theft of USD5 million in Hurricane Michael debris removal funds.

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order removing Margo Anderson from her position as mayor of Lynn Haven on Thursday. Anderson and City Attorney Adam Albritton are the subjects of a 64-count indictment returned Tuesday by a federal grand jury in Panama City. The governor doesn't have the authority to remove the city attorney, who isn't elected by voters.

Also Read | France Opens Visa Service For Indian Students And Researchers.

After Hurricane Michael Hit the Florida Panhandle in October 2018, prosecutors said Albritton and Anderson indefinitely extended a debris removal contract with a private company for the city.

Both then had work done by the company at their homes, as well as the homes of friends and relatives, and charged it to the city, according to the indictment. Prosecutors said Anderson and Albritton also received kickbacks from projects that they approved.

Also Read | 5th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament: India Asks International Community to Isolate Pakistan.

Among other charges, the two have been accused of theft concerning federal programmes and conspiring to commit wire fraud and honest services fraud.

Five others previously pleaded guilty in the case and are scheduled to be sentenced September 29 in Tallahassee.

Court records didn't list attorneys for Anderson or Albritton who could comment. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)