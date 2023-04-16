Dubai, Apr 16 (PTI) Four Indians, including a couple from Kerala, were among 16 people dead after a massive fire broke out in a residential building in Dubai that also injured nine others, officials said on Sunday.****

Also Read | ‘Human Zoos’: Europe Struggles to Confront Its Racist Past.

FGN13 US-SITHARAMAN **** India loves celebrating and recognising its diversity: Finance Minister Sitharaman

Washington: India loves celebrating and recognising its diversity, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said, as she paid glowing tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar, the architect of India's Constitution, at an event here. By Lalit K Jha ****

Also Read | US Shocker: Six Female Teachers Arrested For Sexual Misconduct With Students Over Two Days.

FGN22 UK-KING **** Armed forces veterans, health workers get prime spot at King Charles Coronation

London: Around 4,000 UK Armed Forces veterans and healthcare workers will be offered a prime viewing spot opposite Buckingham Palace in London for the Coronation of King Charles III, the British government announced on Sunday. By Aditi Khanna ****

FGN10 PAK-MINISTER-ACCIDENT **** Pakistan's minister dies in road accident

Islamabad: Pakistan's Religious Affairs Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor was killed in a road accident when his car was hit by another vehicle in the national capital, police said. By Sajjad Hussain ****

FGN1 US-INDIA-TIES-OFFICIAL **** India-US people-to-people to get stronger, better: WH official

Washington: There is no stronger people-to-people ties between any country than what the US enjoys with India, a top White House official has said and observed that in many areas, governments need to get out of the way and let people from the two democracies work together. By Lalit K Jha ****

FGN23 INDONESIA-PAPUA-CLASH **** Gunmen attack Indonesian troops deployed to rescue NZ pilot

Jayapura (Indonesia): Separatist gunmen attacked Indonesian army troops who were deployed to rescue a New Zealand pilot taken hostage by the rebels in Indonesia's restive Papua province, leaving at least six dead and about 30 missing, officials said on Sunday. (AP) ****

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)