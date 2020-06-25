Islamabad, Jun 25 (PTI) Pakistan has plans to convert locust swarms into fertilisers to tackle the massive pest invasion after it destroyed crops and vegetation on vast tracts of lands, which according to some reports poses a bigger threat to the country's economy than the coronavirus pandemic.

FGN24 SINGAPORE-GOH-RETIREMENT

Also Read | West Bengal Reports 475 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Rises to 15,648: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 25, 2020.

Singapore's former PM Goh retires from politics Singapore: Singapore's former Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong on Thursday announced that he is retiring from politics and will not run in the upcoming general elections, after having served as a parliament member for over 40 years.

FGN7 US-TAJ MAHAL

Also Read | Imran Khan Calls Osama Bin Laden 'Martyr' in Pakistan National Assembly, Watch Video.

Like Taj Mahal in India, foreigners should pay more to enter US national parks: Senator Washington: An influential US Senator has moved a legislation seeking to charge an additional fee between USD 16 and USD 25 from foreign nationals visiting the country's national parks, arguing India does the same for monuments like the Taj Mahal. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)