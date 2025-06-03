Melbourne, Jun 3 (PTI) A 42-year-old Indian-origin man is on life support with suspected brain damage in Australia after a police officer allegedly knelt on his neck during an arrest, mistaking him for being involved in domestic violence.****

FGN59: PAK-JUD-POLITICIAN

****Pakistan's Punjab Assembly Speaker shares stage with JuD leaders

Lahore: Pakistan's Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan has shared the stage with top leaders of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) at a rally organised by the banned group led by Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed.****

FGN57: SPAIN-INDIA-DELEGATION

****Indian delegation concludes Spain visit, reaffirms 'zero-tolerance' stance against terror

Madrid: An all-party Indian delegation has concluded its three-day visit to Spain after conducting a series of meetings with government officials and civil society representatives to highlight India's "zero-tolerance" stance against terrorism and rally global support.****

FGN54: PAK-INFLUENCER-KILLED

****Teenage social media influencer shot dead in Pakistan

Islamabad: A teenage social media influencer, who had more than a million followers across TikTok and Instagram, was shot dead at her residence in Islamabad, officials said on Tuesday, in a third such incident in Pakistan in the last five months.****

FGN21: US-USHA VANCE-MODI

****Kids put PM Modi in grandfather category immediately: Second Lady Usha Vance

Washington: Second Lady of the United States Usha Vance described her visit to India in April “as the trip of a lifetime” for the family and said her three young children have put Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the “grandfather category”.****

FGN50: MALAYSIA-INDIA-DELEGATION

****Malaysia thanks Indian delegation for anti-terror briefing, reaffirms peace commitment

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia on Tuesday reaffirmed its commitment to peace as it thanked an all-party parliamentary delegation from India for the briefing on New Delhi's approach to combatting terrorism.****

FGN46: BIZ-FRANCE-INDIA-FTA

****Optimistic of India-EU trade pact in coming weeks or months: French minister

Paris: France on Tuesday expressed hope that the proposed free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union (EU) would be concluded in coming weeks or months.****

FGN42: INDIA-LIBERIA-DELEGATION

****Liberia, India vow to create terror-free world as Shinde-led delegation concludes visit

Monrovia: An all-party parliamentary delegation from India, led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde, has concluded a successful visit to Liberia, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to work together in fostering a peaceful, secure, and terror-free world.****

FGN43: BRAZIL-DELEGATION-LD THAROOR

****India can talk to Pakistan if it takes significant action against terrorism: Tharoor

Brasilia: The problem in holding talks with Pakistan is not the language but finding a common vision for decency and peace, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said on Tuesday, stressing that New Delhi can engage in dialogue with Islamabad if it takes significant action against the infrastructure of terrorism that is visible everywhere in the country.****

FGN18: US-USHA VANCE-LD INDIA

****India-US ties 'very personal' for me, says US Second Lady Usha Vance

Washington: US Second Lady Usha Vance has termed the India-US relationship as one that is “very personal” for her, underlining that this is a time of “great opportunity” for the bilateral relations that have “ebbed and flowed at times”. ****

FGN17: US-INDIA-LD TRADE

****Expect India-US trade deal in not-too-distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Washington: Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick has said one should expect a trade deal between India and the US in the "not-too-distant future" as the two countries have found a place that works for them.**** PTI

