Kuala Lumpur, Apr 14 (AP) Former Malaysian Prime Minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi has died aged 85 of heart disease, according to the Institut Jantung Negara, the hospital in Kuala Lumpur where he was being treated.

Abdullah, Malaysia's fifth leader, served from 2003 to 2009, when he was pressured to resign to take responsibility for the governing coalition's dismal results in national elections. He kept a low profile after leaving politics.

In 2022, his son-in-law, Khairy Jamaluddin, disclosed that Abdullah had dementia that was progressively worsening. He said Abdullah had trouble speaking and could not recognise his family. (AP)

