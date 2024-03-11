Karachi [Pakistan], March 11 (ANI): Former President Arif Alvi has stated the urgency of collaborative efforts to navigate Pakistan through its current challenges. Emphasising his commitment to national unity, Alvi stressed the need for releasing imprisoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in achieving this objective, ARY News reported.

During a press conference in Karachi, Alvi highlighted his longstanding endeavours to unite the nation, citing his belief that Pakistan's progress hinges on unity.

In addressing concerns over the breach of constitutional mandates during his tenure, Alvi invited his opponents to pursue legal avenues if they had grievances. Defending his decisions, he asserted adherence to the constitution and maintained that any legal challenge, even under Article 6 (treason), would be welcomed.

Alvi acknowledged that while not a constitutional expert, he relied on the best advice available when making decisions, according to ARY News.

The former president reaffirmed his principled stance against corruption, considering it a fundamental commitment throughout his career.

He expressed openness to scrutiny, emphasizing his consistent opposition to corruption. Responding to questions, Alvi mentioned receiving a cypher and emphasised the importance of respecting oaths related to classified information.

Alvi condemned the events of May 9 and called for a thorough investigation into the violence. Expressing unwavering support for Imran Khan, he declared Khan as his leader. Additionally, Alvi stressed the necessity for collective efforts to improve Pakistan's economic situation, cautioning against over-reliance on the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

This press conference followed the swearing-in of PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari as the 14th President of Pakistan. Zardari secured a historic second term after winning the presidential election, defeating his opponent Mehmood Khan Achakzai, ARY News reported. (ANI)

