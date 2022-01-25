Herat [Afghanistan], January 25 (ANI): Habib-u-Rahman Malikzada, former police chief of Tiora district of Ghor province was gun downed by unknown assailants in western Herat province on Tuesday.

According to his relatives, Malikzada was shot close to the entrance of his house in PD1 of Herat city on Tuesday morning, as reported by Ariana News.

Sabir Herawi, a spokesman for the Taliban Intelligence, has confirmed the incident, stating that the culprits fled the area after attacking Malikzada, as reported by Ariana News.

So far, no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)

