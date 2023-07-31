Canberra, July 31: Four Australianarmy aircrew members have been declared dead after the helicopter they were onboard, crashed into the sea, CNN reported on Monday citing Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles. The incident happened on Friday during an exercise that was part of joint drills between Australia and the United States. The four deceased have been identified as Captain Danniel Lyon, Lieutenant Maxwell Nugent, Warrant Officer Class Two Joseph Laycock and Corporal Alexander Naggs.

“The loss of these four men is as significant and meaningful as the loss of anyone who has worn our nation's uniform. If it is, as we imagine it to be, they died on Friday night making a difference,” CNN quoted Marles as saying. The crew was forced to “ditch” the MRH-90 Taipan helicopter into the sea near Hamilton Island off the east coast of Australia, CNN reported. "Significant wreckage of the MRH-90 helicopter has now been located," Marles said, indicating the men likely died in the “catastrophic” incident late Friday. Nepal Helicopter Crash: Five Mexicans, Nepali Pilot Killed After Chopper Crashes Near Mount Everest.

Marles further said the “determined recovery effort involving hundreds of defence force personnel” is underway, saying there will be a “full investigation” to understand exactly what happened. The aircraft “impacted waters” near Lindeman Island, off the coast of the state of Queensland. A search operation involving both search and rescue aircraft and sea vessels is underway, CNN reported citing the Australian Defence Ministry. “It has been a very difficult weekend for our nation,” Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said as he motioned the Australian parliament on Monday to mourn the servicemen who died. US Plane Crash: Four Killed, Two Injured in Two Separate Helicopter Crash in Oshkosh and Wisconsin.

“They were soldiers, and they were sons, husbands, brothers, fathers, friends, and today our deepest sympathies are with the people who love them, and the people that they love,” CNN quoted Albanese as saying. He said this “terrible incident has provided a stark reminder that there are no safe or easy days for those who serve in our country’s name.” The mission was a part of large-scale military drills involving the United States, known as Talisman Sabre. The drills are held every other year, alternating between the two countries, and also often involve other allied forces, CNN reported.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, who were both in Australia, spoke of those who went missing in the crash. “We are thinking of the families, their friends, comrades,” Blinken said. “For everything they’ve been doing to the freedom that we share, and that is what unites us more than anything else and we are stepping up with assistance,” he added. Austin said it’s “always tough” to encounter accidents in training. “But the reason that we trained to such high standards is so that we can be successful and we can protect lives when we are called to answer any kind of crisis,” he said.

The exercises have been paused to allow all participants “regardless of their nation, to reach out and let their families know what is going on,” CNN quoted Talisman Sabre Exercise Director Brigadier Damien Hill as saying at the Brisbane press conference. Notably, the crash on Friday is the second time this year the Australian Army has been forced to ditch an MRH-90 Taipan into the sea. Two injuries were also reported from the previous incident in March, which was put down to ‘engine failure’.

In 2019 the Australian government announced it would retire its entire fleet of Airbus-manufactured Taipans years ahead of schedule, describing the Taipans as a “project of concern for the last decade,” CNN reported.

