Brussels [Belgium], March 20 (ANI): A car rammed into a morning carnival crowd in east Belgium, leaving four people dead and 22 others injured, media reports said on Sunday.

The incident took place in the village of Strepy-Bracquegnies in Hainaut province, Sputnik news agency reported citing local broadcaster.

Also Read | Teachers, Trade Unions and Civilians Protest in Budapest, Demanding Higher Wages.

The report added seven of the injured got serious wounds.

The driver of the car and other riders inside the vehicle have been detained. (ANI)

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Russia Says It Used Another Hypersonic Missile.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)