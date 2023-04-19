Birmingham [UK], April 19 (ANI): At least four people, including two teenage boys, have been arrested in connection with the violence that took place in UK's Birmingham, according to the country's local news.

The police were working on a joint operation with the Trading Standards to crack down on alleged illegal traders along Coventry Road when they were attacked by the flying missiles on Saturday, April 15, as per the report in BirminghamLive.

According to one officer, the police were hit by the bottle but were not seriously injured. During the attack, three vehicles were damaged. Two council officials were also reportedly kicked and spat at.

West Midlands Police said that two 16-year-old boys and a 23-year-old and 42-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and violent disorder respectively, reported Birmingham.

The scenes were captured on the viral footage, and were roundly condemned as 'immoral and shameful'. Following the trouble, police continued evening patrols, accompanied by religious leaders and community members, with the force saying officers were seeking to reassure residents and traders and ensure Ramzan celebrations passed off peacefully and safely.

Inspector Gary Everitt said, "We are aware the violence on Saturday evening involved a small group of people and I'd like to thank the wider community for their continued support," according to BirminghamLive. (ANI)

