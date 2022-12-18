Islamabad [Pakistan], December 18 (ANI): At least four policemen were killed and four were injured after terrorists attacked Lakki Marwat's Bargi police station in Kyber-Pakhtunkhwa, The Express Tribune reported on Sunday.

According to police officials, the attackers threw hand grenades and rockets toward the police station in a fierce exchange between the police and the terrorists.

Post the incident, the police force reached the spot and initiated a search in the area.

As per sources, head Constable Ibrahim, Imran, Khairur Rahman, and Sabz Ali were killed while Gul Sahib Khan, Balqiyaz, Amir Nawaz, and Farman Ullah were injured in the incident, reported The Express Tribune.

The attack was condemned by Pakistan's President Arif Alvi who prayed for the elevation of the ranks of those killed and the speedy recovery of those injured.

The president also expressed his sympathy to the families of those killed during the attack. He said efforts will continue "until the complete elimination of the remnants of terrorism".

According to The Express Tribune report, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister K-P Mahmood Khan, following the attack on police personnel, condemned the incident and asked for a report from the inspector general of police (IG).

He also instructed officials to provide the injured policemen with the best medical aid.

This comes as the latest attack on law enforcement agencies since the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), after calling off the ceasefire, ordered its militants to stage terrorist attacks across Pakistan.

Recently, a Pakistani policeman was killed in a terrorist attack in the Bannu region of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Thursday, making it the second attack on security personnel in Bannu.

According to police officials, the check-post was set up close to the bridge within the boundaries of the Mandan police station as part of security measures.

"The policemen returned the fire and a gun battle continued for some time," the police officials added saying the search operation to catch the attackers is underway.

The policeman died when the terrorists attacked a checkpost near Kinger Bridge in the Bannu district, the Dawn reported on Thursday.

Six policemen and two army soldiers were killed in August in separate terrorist attacks in the Lakki Marwat and Bajaur districts of K-P. (ANI)

