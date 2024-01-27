New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday visited the Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah in south Delhi.

Nizamuddin Dargah is the dargah of the Sufi saint Khwaja Nizamuddin Auliya situated in Delhi's Nizamuddin West area.

Meanwhile, in a reaffirmation of the longstanding friendship between India and France, President Emmanuel Macron on Friday said: "Long live the friendship between France and India."

At the outset of his address during a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu, Macron expressed heartfelt gratitude for the warm welcome extended to his delegation.

Macron shared his appreciation for the unique bond that transcends time and shared values.

The French President acknowledged the exceptional welcome and recalled the five years since his last state visit, expressing his pleasure at returning to India after the resounding success of India's G20.

Macron expressed deep honour in having French soldiers participate alongside their Indian counterparts, deeming it an unforgettable memory for the entire delegation.

"It is with the most pleasure that we are here and to come back five years after our former state visit and five months after the success of your G20. We were extremely honoured to be part of such an important and unique day and to have our soldiers being alongside with you and being part of this exceptional moment. I think this is for everybody here in this delegation, in our memories forever," he said.

Highlighting the warmth of their meetings, Macron reflected on the special relationship between India and France, citing the recent joint celebration of Bastille Day and the reciprocal visit during the 75th Republic Day.

Earlier on Friday, French President Macron attended the 75th Republic Day Parade as the chief guest at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi warmly greeted him as he arrived at Kartavya Path. French contingents marched alongside Indian forces during the parade. (ANI)

