Bratislava, Apr 9 (PTI) India and Slovakia have "agreed" that the solution to the Ukraine war is not through "further arming" but continued peace talks and diplomatic avenues, Slovak Republic President Peter Pellegrini said on Wednesday after his talks with President Droupadi Murmu.

In his press statement at the Presidential Palace here, Pellegrini said the conflict in the Ukraine on the eastern border of Slovakia figured during their meeting.

"And we have agreed that the solution of this conflict, we do not see in further arming. We do not see either peace to be achieved on the battleground. Instead, the only way really is continued peace talks and diplomatic avenues to stop the bloodshed in Ukraine," he said.

Murmu, however, did not make this point in her press statement, but she thanked the Slovak Republic for its help in evacuating Indian students when war erupted in Ukraine.

India will always remember "the cooperation and generosity" of Slovakia which will strengthen the relations as a true friend and partner, she said.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed all issues of bilateral relations, and common global and regional matters, she said.

In her message in the Guest Book at the Presidential Palace here, President Murmu said that she brings greetings from 1.4 billion citizens of the world's largest democracy.

"India and Slovakia share a commitment to democratic values and global peace. I am confident that our partnership will continue to strengthen," she said and extended heartfelt gratitude to President Pellegrini and the Government of the Slovak Republic for the warm welcome and hospitality.

During the meeting, President Murmu also noted the rising popularity of Indian art and culture in Slovakia.

"She highlighted the immense potential for the two countries to collaborate more closely in the rapidly expanding media, entertainment and creative economy sectors of India, including promotion of Slovakia as a filming destination and a partner in joint film production," her office said in a post on X.

She also invited Slovakia to take part actively in the upcoming WAVE Summit being hosted by India in Mumbai from May 1-4.

Pellegrini said that Slovakia and India have very friendly relations and despite the differences between the two nations, many topics do, in fact, join the two countries.

"There is an intense political dialogue underway, and the visit of Madam President to Slovakia is a peak of this effort jointly in strengthening our political and bilateral relations," he said.

He highlighted that mutual trade is growing substantially and has tripled in the last five years reaching the level of nearly 1.3 billion Euros.

Both leaders witnessed the exchange of two MoUs, one on cooperation in the field of MSMEs between NSIC and the Slovak Business Agency and another on cooperation between SSIFS and the Slovak Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs.

Earlier, President Murmu was extended a traditional Slovak welcome with bread and salt by a couple in folk dress. She dipped the bread in salt and ate.

She was received by President Pellegrini and accorded a ceremonial welcome with the Guard of Honour.

President Murmu also met with the Speaker of the National Council of the Slovak Republic, Richard Rasi. She congratulated Rasi on his recent election as Speaker and reaffirmed the high priority attached by India to the historic friendship between the two countries.

"President Murmu said that Parliamentarians have an important role in enhancing goodwill and mutual understanding between India and Slovakia," her office said in a post on X.

"She noted that there has been a tradition of a Slovak-India Friendship Group in the National Council of Slovakia, and said that it would help promote exchange of knowledge and experience among our Parliamentarians," it added.

The last time an Indian President visited Slovakia was 29 years ago.

