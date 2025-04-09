Washington, April 9: President Donald Trump claimed world leaders were "dying to make a deal" with the US and would do anything to secure a pact on tariffs. “I am telling you, these countries are calling us up, kissing my ass," Trump said during a speech at the National Republican Congressional Committee dinner on Tuesday. Tariff War: China Hits Back at US President Donald Trump, Imposes 84% Additional Tariffs on American Goods.

The president, who imposed a wide range of tariffs on various countries and triggered a global trade war, said: “They are dying to make a deal. 'Please, please sir, make a deal. I'll do anything sir'.” Many new tariffs, announced by Trump on April 2, took effect on Wednesday morning. Trump's tariffs include massive 104 per cent duties on Chinese goods while dozens of other nations, including the European Union, will face tariffs ranging from 11 per cent to 50 per cent. S Jaishankar on US Tariffs: ‘Impact of Donald Trump’s Reciprocal Tariffs Not Yet Known; India Engaged With US To Seal Trade Pact’.

Trump also announced plans for additional tariffs on pharmaceutical imports. “We're going to tariff our pharmaceuticals and once we do that they're going to come rushing back into our country because we're the big market,” Fox News quoted Trump as saying. “We're going to be announcing very shortly a major tariff on pharmaceuticals. When they hear that, they will leave China. They will leave other places because they have to sell — most of their product is sold here and they're going to be opening up their plants all over the place.” The president gave no details on the pharmaceutical tariffs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)