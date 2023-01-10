Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 10 (ANI): Under the Finance Track of India's G20 Presidency meeting of the Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI) Working Group of G20, Manfred Auster, a G20 delegate from Germany on Tuesday said that they are looking forward for India's G20 presidency with high expectations.

The German delegate said that India is the best place to take an important role in investment from the world.

Also Read | Pavel Kamnev, Developer of Russia's 'Kalibr' Cruise Missile, Dies at 86.

"We're looking for India's G20 presidency with high expectations. 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' looks promising. Germany & India have a strategic partnership. India is the best place to take an important role in investment from the world," Manfred Auster told ANI.

The first meeting of the Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI) Working Group of G20 under the Finance Track of India's G20 Presidency began with a symposium through an engaging session on the role of digital public infrastructure to augment digital financial services.

Also Read | China Halts Visas for Japan, South Korea in COVID-19 Retaliation.

Moreover, a G20 delegate from Indonesia lauded India's digital and financial sector and said that the country is very good.

Speaking to ANI, Andreas Hotmanri, a G20 delegate from Indonesia said, "We must focus on digital public infrastructure to promote financial inclusion. When it comes to investment in the digital sector and financial sector, India is very good."

Further, Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh, Andalib Elias told ANI, "Bangladesh has done a lot in terms of financial inclusion, this is the best platform for us to learn more, Here, the focus is on how we can use digital platforms for financial inclusion. We're thankful to India for invitation."

According to G20 India's statement, the working group would discuss ways to improve financial system infrastructure, pursue policies conducive to harnessing emerging technologies, facilitating remittance flows and reducing the cost of remittance transfers, financial literacy and consumer protection, digital financial literacy and bridging the digital divide, among others.

During the first month of the Presidency of G20, meetings were held in Udaipur, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. There were cultural programs and excursions held during the meetings in Udaipur, Mumbai, and Bengaluru and so it would be an opportunity for Kolkata to showcase its rich culture, cuisine, and heritage sights. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)