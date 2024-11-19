Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], November 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions with Chile President Gabriel Boric Font and Argentina President Javier Milei on the sidelines of the G20 Summit on Tuesday.

With Chilean Prez, PM Modi highlighted the potential of the Ayurveda sector in strengthening bilateral ties.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Tension: 'No Specific Plans for India's Mediation in Ukraine Conflict, but Vladimir Putin Values PM Narendra Modi's Efforts To Resolve War', Says Kremlin Spokesperson.

PM Modi shared a post on X and wrote, "Met the President of Chile, Mr. Gabriel Boric Font in Rio de Janeiro. India's ties with Chile are getting stronger across various sectors. Our talks focused on how to deepen relations in pharmaceuticals, technology, space and more. It is gladdening to see Ayurveda gaining popularity in Chile. This is also a sector where ties can gain momentum."

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1858895571219869771

Also Read | Russia Says Ukraine Fired 6 US-Made ATACMs at Bryansk Region After Joe Biden Lifts Restrictions on Long-Range Missiles for Ukraine, No Damage Reported.

Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs said that discussions between Indian and Chilean leaders included ways to expand cooperation in pharmaceuticals, healthcare, defence and other areas.

On X, Jaiswal wrote, "Imparting renewed momentum to India-Chile relations. PM @narendramodi met President @GabrielBoric of Chile today, on the sidelines of #G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro."

He added, "Both sides reviewed India-Chile relations and discussed ways to expand cooperation in areas of pharmaceuticals, healthcare, technology, IT, railways, mining, space, renewable energy and defence."

Meanwhile, the Chilean President said that together with PM Modi, they held talks on the negotiations of Trade Agreement between both countries and ways to increase academic exchange and collaboration on cultural matters.

Sharing a post on X, Font wrote, "Together with the Prime Minister of India, @NarendraModi, we discussed the negotiations of the Trade Agreement between both countries (CEPA) and the new opportunities for public-private investment and trade promotion."

"We also discussed how to increase academic exchange, as well as increasing collaboration on cultural matters. India is one of the largest economies in the world, with great demographic and future potential, with whom we are working to strengthen ties, which we will deepen during our next official visit to that country next year," the post added.

https://x.com/GabrielBoric/status/1858896753614795071

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister's meeting with the Argentine President focused on the India-Argentina Strategic Partnership.

PM Modi met President Milei for the first time and the leaders agreed to boost bilateral relationship in sectors such as digital technology, pharmaceuticals, defence, space and others.

Sharing a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Had an outstanding meeting with President Javier Milei of Argentina. India cherishes the close friendship with Argentina. Our Strategic Partnership marks 5 years, adding immense vibrancy to bilateral relations. We talked about enhancing ties in energy, defence production, trade and culture."

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1858924401892487362

Jaiswal also shared a post on X on meeting between PM Modi and President Milei and wrote, "Further strengthening India-Argentina friendship. PM @narendramodi met President @JMilei of Argentina today, on the margins of #G20 Summit. This was the first meet between the two leaders."

"Both leaders reviewed India-Argentina Strategic Partnership and agreed to further deepen and diversify the bilateral relationship particularly in the areas of digital technology, pharmaceuticals, defence, space, energy, mineral resources and railways," the post added.

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1858907624365776911

Earlier in the day, PM Modi met with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties between India and Brazil.

The two leaders also discussed a wide range of sectors, including energy, biofuels, defence, agriculture, and more, with a focus on improving cooperation.

Sharing a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Held talks with President Lula during the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. Complimented him on various efforts of Brazil during their G20 Presidency."

"We took stock of the full range of bilateral ties between our nations and reaffirmed our commitment to improving cooperation in sectors like energy, biofuels, defence, agriculture and more," the post added.

On the first day of the G20 Summit, PM Modi had a packed schedule, holding bilateral meetings with leaders from the UK, France, Italy, Norway, Portugal, and Indonesia. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)