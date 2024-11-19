Moscow, November 19: Russia's Defence Ministry said Tuesday that Ukraine fired six US-made ATACMs missiles at Russia's Bryansk region. In a statement carried by Russian news agencies, the ministry said the military shot down five of them and damaged one more.

The fragments fell on the territory of an unspecified military facility, the ministry said. The falling debris sparked a fire, but didn't inflict any damage or casualties, it said. The announcement comes shortly after Washington lifted restrictions on Ukraine using US-made longer-range missiles to strike Russia. Russia-Ukraine War: After US Pledges Full Support to Ukraine, Vladimir Putin Signs New Doctrine Declaring That Attack on Russia by Any Nation Supported by Nuclear Power Will Be Considered Joint Attack on His Country.

Ukraine didn't immediately confirm the use of ATACMs in a strike on Russia's Bryansk region. Earlier on Tuesday, Ukraine's General Staff said that Ukrainian army carried out a strike on the arsenal of the 1046th Logistics Support Centre in the area of Karachev in Bryansk region of Russia. Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Ballistic Missile with Cluster Munitions Kills 11 People, Injures 84 in Sumy.

The General Staff said that multiple explosions and detonation were heard in the targeted area. “The destruction of ammunition depots for the Russian occupying forces, aimed at ending Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, will continue,” the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)